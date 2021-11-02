Broos names Cape Town City’s Fagrie Lakay, Mduduzi Mdantsane in final Bafana squad

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has roped MTN8 finalists Cape Town City’s Mduduzi Mdantsane and Fagrie Lakay into his squad for this month’s final two 2022 World Cup group stage qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana.

In-form Kaizer Chiefs attacker Keagan Dolly made the cut in the final 24 from Broos’ 36-man provisional squad named on Sunday, October 26.

SA meet Zimbabwe at FNB Stadium on Thursday November 11 and Ghana away on Saturday November 14.

Pacey, hard-running forward Lakay, first drafted into the Bafana squad as a teen in 2014 by then-coach Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba in his successful 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, and midfield schemer Mdantsane were the key attacking players in City reaching the MTN8 final.

Lakay scored an impressive equaliser in Saturday night’s 1-1 and extra time draw against Mamelodi Sundowns in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium, then saw his penalty saved as City went on to lose 3-2 in the shoot-out. He has scored three goals in seven league and cup matches in 2021-22.

At 17, the then-Santos forward became the youngest Bafana player coming on as a substitute in SA’s 2-0 Mandela Challenge win against Ivory Coast at Mbombela Stadium on November 30 2014.

Broos named a 24-man squad — one more than his 23 for last month’s back-to-back away and home qualifiers against Ethiopia — because Royal AM striker Victor Letsoalo is suspended for the game against Zimbabwe, but will be available for the away match in Ghana.

Bafana, topping Group G with 10 points from Ghana’s 9, stand an excellent chance of progressing to the final home-and-away playoff match to reach Qatar 2022. Ethiopia (three points) and Zimbabwe (one) are out of the running with two games left.

Broos’ youth policy, sidelining a number of big-name front-line players, has so far earned a remarkable series of results in the qualifiers.

Bafana started with a 0-0 away draw against Zimbabwe then beat Ghana 1-0 at home. They beat Ethiopia 3-1 away, returning home to again beat the Walia Ibex 1-0.

Bafana Bafana squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs)

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs), Siyanda Xulu (Hapoel Tel Aviv, Israel), Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns), Njabulo Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs), Terrence Mashego (Cape Town City), Sifiso Hlanti (Kaizer Chiefs), Thibang Phete (Belenenses SAD, Portugal)

Midfielders: Sphelelo Sithole (Belenenses SAD, Portugal), Thabani Zuke (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy), Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United), Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune United), Mduduzi Mdantsane (Cape Town City), Keagan Dolly (Kaizer Chiefs)

Forwards: Fagrie Lakay (Cape Town City), Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC), Victor Letsoalo (Royal AM), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United), Pule Mmodi (Lamontville Golden Arrows)