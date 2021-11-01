Spurs discuss Nuno's future after latest defeat - reports

Tottenham Hotspur Chairman Daniel Levy met with managing director Fabio Paratici to discuss the future of manager Nuno Espirito Santo on Sunday, a day after their 3-0 home defeat by Manchester United, British media reported.

Nuno's side, who topped the Premier League in August after winning their opening three games, lost for the fifth time in the league and now sit eighth, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

The Guardian and BBC reported Levy met with Paratici to discuss the situation after the home fans turned on the Portuguese manager.

Spurs did not have a single shot on target in the game and Nuno was booed when he substituted Lucas Moura for Steven Bergwijn. Fans chanted: "You don't know what you're doing" as the Portuguese stood stone-faced in the dugout.

"We're not on the right track," Nuno had said after the defeat. "We understand the criticism -- it's part of football, when the team doesn't perform.

"The fans are not happy and they have shown they are not happy. It's up to us to take it and to tell them that we try our best, and to tell them that we are sorry."

The 47-year-old was appointed as Jose Mourinho's permanent replacement on a two-year deal in June after impressing during his four seasons at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Spurs, Champions League finalists in 2019, have also struggled in the Europa Conference League - Uefa's new third-tier competition. They sit third in their group, behind Rennes and Vitesse, after three games. - Reuters