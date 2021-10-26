In-form Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Keegan Dolly returns to Bafana Bafana

In-form Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Keegan Dolly was on Tuesday named in the 23-man Bafana Bafana provisional squad named by coach Hugo Broos to face Ghana and Zimbabwe in the last two 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in Group G.

Dolly last played for Bafana in March when the team failed to qualify for next year's Africa Cup of Nations with former coach Molefi Ntseki at the helm.

Dolly has been in blistering form at Chiefs and it seems this was enough to convince Broos to include the former Montpellier winger in his plans.

In eight DStv Premiership matches this season, Dolly has scored three goals for Amakhosi and provided three assists, prompting the Bafana coach to recall the 28-year-old left-footed player to the national side.

Bafana need to beat Zimbabwe at home on November 11 and get a point away against Ghana on November 11.

A revamped Bafana team under the Belgian who took over from Ntseki in May this year, has surprised all and sundry by winning three and drawing one of the first four World Cup qualifiers. They are one point ahead of the Ghanaians in the group.

The winner of the group will play a play-off against one of the nine other group winners in Caf qualifiers and if they win that play-off they will have earned a ticket to be among the five teams that will represent the African continent in Qatar next year.

Bafana last appeared in the World Cup when SA hosted the showpiece in 2010.

FULL BAFANA SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Bruce Bvuma, Oscarine Masuluke

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie, Rushine de Reuck, Luke Fleurs, Terence Mashego, Njabulo Blom, Siyanda Xulu, Njabulo Ngcobo, Sifiso Hlanti, Thapelo Morena, Thibang Phete, Tercious Malepe, Sibonelo Cele

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Thabani Zuke, Mothobi Mvala, Jesse Donn, Siphelele Sithole, Yusuf Maart, Ethan Brooks, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Siyethemba Sithebe, Nqobeko Dlamini

Strikers: Victor Letsoalo, Evidence Makgopa, Luther Singh, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Percy Tau, Pule Mmodi, Tshegofatsho Mabasa, Keegan Dolly, Fagrie Lakay