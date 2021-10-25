Klopp calls 5-0 win at United an 'insane result'

Liverpool ripped apart Manchester United as they powered to a 5-0 win at Old Trafford on Sunday, a result which their manager Jurgen Klopp described as "insane".

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick for Liverpool, extending his scoring record to 10 straight games in all competitions, but Klopp was full of praise for the whole of his attack.

"What we did in the last third was insane. Pressing high, winning balls, scored wonderful goals," he said.

"The result is insane, I asked if there was one like this in history and if there isn't then it will take a while, added the German, whose team remain a point behind leaders Chelsea.

"5-0, I couldn't be happier, it is exceptional. Absolutely outstanding," he said.

It was Liverpool's biggest ever win at United and Klopp said it would be remembered as one of the club's great results.

"This group always wanted to write their own little chapters in the big, big history book of this club. This one was a little one tonight, a little chapter. People will talk about it in the future, 100%, because it will not happen very often, if it happens again at all," said Klopp.

As so often, Liverpool's front three was on fire but the entire team looked in the kind of form that saw them win the title in 2020.

"We were clinical, we were ruthless, our high press was outstanding, we really won balls in great areas, the formation was top and all these kind of things you want to see as a coach, worked out really great," said Klopp.

"The difference is now that you usually don’t score with each situation you have pretty much, but that’s what we did and why we were 4-0 up at half-time. Second half, early 5-0 and the red card, game over, so then just control it and try to get home healthy," he said.

While Salah hogged the limelight, Klopp was captivated by the performance of Roberto Firmino in the 'false nine' role.

Salah has racked up 15 goals in all competitions this season while 'Bobby' Firmino, who lines up as a striker but operates in deeper role to link up play, has six.

"Mo gets a lot of attention and rightly so but Bobby, for people with football knowledge - I'm pretty sure when he finishes playing people will write books about the way he interpreted the false nine position," Klopp said.

"I don't say he invented it or we invented it, but with the way he plays it, from time to time it looks like (that)!

"There are different things to do on the pitch - some of them are defensive, and what he did in that department tonight (Sunday) was absolutely insane. Offensively he is a nice link-up player and he finishes off from time to time as well."

The only negative for Klopp was that James Milner and Naby Keita picked up injuries in the second half.

Liverpool are second in the Premier League on 21 points after nine games, one point behind Chelsea. - Reuters