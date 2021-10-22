Chippa still in hunt against Birds

Coach hopes Chilli Boys can ignite league campaign with victory at Sisa Dukashe

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Despite the results not going his way, Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt is positive his side will soon get their winning mojo going in the DStv Premiership.



Hunt will be hoping the Chilli Boys can breathe new life into their campaign on Sunday, when they host Moroka Swallows at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane (3.30pm)...