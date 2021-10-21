Chippa want nothing but victory against Swallows — Sangare

Ending losing streak in East London will give side more confidence going forward, he says

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Chippa United’s Aboubacar Sangare says his team will be looking for nothing less than a win in their DStv Premiership fixture against Moroka Swallows at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Sunday (3.30pm).



The Gqeberha side have gone six matches without a win after losing 4-0 to Kaizer Chiefs in their last league fixture...