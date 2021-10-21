Chippa want nothing but victory against Swallows — Sangare
Ending losing streak in East London will give side more confidence going forward, he says
Chippa United’s Aboubacar Sangare says his team will be looking for nothing less than a win in their DStv Premiership fixture against Moroka Swallows at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Sunday (3.30pm).
The Gqeberha side have gone six matches without a win after losing 4-0 to Kaizer Chiefs in their last league fixture...
