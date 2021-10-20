Chippa players more motivated after Amakhosi setback, Pietersen says

Bay side face Moroka Swallows in East London next and centreback confident their fortunes will soon change

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Comeback kid Roscoe Pietersen says the players are even more motivated to grind out results in the DStv Premiership following Chippa United’s 4-0 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend.



The Gqeberha side have gone six matches without a win in the league...