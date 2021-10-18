Solskjaer eyes tactical tweaks to stop Man Utd slump

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he might have to make tactical changes to improve the balance of his team and arrest their poor form after a 4-2 Premier League defeat by Leicester City over the weekend.

United's loss at Leicester on Saturday snapped their record 29-game unbeaten away run in the league and heaped the pressure on Solskjaer, who has guided them to a draw and two defeats in the last three matches.

Despite having several high-profile players in their line-up including Cristiano Ronaldo, United have come under criticism from fans and analysts in recent weeks for lacking an identity.

"Over the international break, we have had a good look to see what has gone wrong lately. But we need to look at the whole setup and balance of the team and maybe something has to give," Solskjaer told the BBC.

"Lately, we have not been in great form, we've lost too many points and that is something we have to look at. We might have to change. Do we need more legs in there? What do we need?"

United will next face Italian side Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday and Solskjaer backed his players to respond although he does not expect an easy game.

"Every game is important in the league and the Champions League is hard. They're big games, all of them. Leicester away is as big a test as Atalanta at home," Solskjaer said.

"We've got to dust this off, maybe make sure we come in again we have fresh minds, looking at themselves in the mirror. I look myself in the mirror, and make sure we perform again." - Reuters