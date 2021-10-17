Hunt knows he is on borrowed time
Weekend’s 4-0 defeat nudges Chippa closer to dreaded relegation zone
Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt will be feeling the heat this week after watching his side go down 4-0 to Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.
The former Chiefs mentor returned to face his former side hoping to come back to his new home Gqeberha with something to show for their trip...
