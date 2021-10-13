Chippa shooting for an upset

We’re ready to take on Chiefs, says striker Eva Nga

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Chippa United are planning a rare smash-and-grab away victory over Kaizer Chiefs in their DStv Premiership clash against the Soweto giants at the FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday (5.30pm), striker Bienvenu Eva Nga said.



The marksman is confident his side will pocket three points, even though the Gqeberha side have not had the best start in the league this season...