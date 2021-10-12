Bafana coach Broos hoping for favour from Zimbabwe against Ghana
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is hoping that neighbours Zimbabwe can do SA a huge favour by taking points from Ghana in their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Tuesday.
A win or a draw for the Warriors of Zimbabwe against the Black Stars and a win for Bafana in their own match against Ethiopia at FNB Stadium will leave Broos and his men with 10 points, and in pole position to make it to the final stage of the qualifiers.
This would enable Bafana to have their fate firmly in their own hands with two qualifying matches against Ghana away from home and Zimbabwe at home remaining in the remaining group matches.
“This game against Ethiopia is an important one for us and we know that,” he said.
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos on the importance of the match against Ethiopia 🇪🇹 on Tuesday at FNB Stadium and also hoping for Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 to frustrate Ghana 🇬🇭 in Harare. pic.twitter.com/7djtShf1di— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) October 12, 2021
“Maybe [if] we are lucky something [will] happen in the other game [Zimbabwe vs Ghana] and we have more points in front of our opponents. Maybe victory against Zimbabwe here in the next match can give us first place, but we don’t have to be nervous of what is happening on the other side on Tuesday.”
Broos stressed that it is important for Bafana to win against Ethiopia on Tuesday to maintain their top position in the group.
“We have everything to win and Ethiopia have everything to lose, that is the difference of mentality. If you have to win, it is something that is positive and if you lose it is something negative.
“So, we have a little bit of an advantage when you compare us to our opponents. We know from the game that we played on Saturday [the 3-1 away win in Ethiopia] that we play against very strong opponents.
“I told them last weekend at halftime that I don’t need a trophy of beauty, but they must go out there and win that match. We did it with the right mentality, character and that is something that made me very happy.”