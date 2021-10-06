Malawi look to surprise Banyana in cup semifinals

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Malawi are out to stun competition favourites and hosts Banyana Banyana in the semifinals of the Cosafa Cup Women’s tournament at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Thursday (3.30pm), coach McNelbert Kazuwa says.



Malawi finished second on the log in Group A with six points from three matches...