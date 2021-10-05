Home girl’s brace steers Banyana into semis

SA keep hopes of defending title alive with 3-1 win over Mozambique

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



A brace from Kwazakhele-born Sibulele Holweni helped Banyana Banyana secure not only a 3-1 victory over Mozambique but also a semifinal berth in the Cosafa Women’s Championship at the Nelson Mandela Stadium on Monday.



Melinda Kgadiete slotted the other goal and the win saw SA finish top of Group A with seven points after two wins and a draw...