Shalulile, Safranko, Maema on target as Downs sweep Swallows aside

Champions Mamelodi Sundowns are four points clear at the top of the DStv Premiership after they beat struggling Swallows 3-0 on Sunday evening to maintain their unbeaten start.

Slovakian striker Pavol Safranko scored his first league goal to put Sundowns ahead after half an hour of action before Neo Maema and Peter Shalulile struck late in the second half.

Safranko rose in front and above Musa Nyatama to head home from a Lyle Lakay corner kick and Maema came off the bench to score his second goal in two matches while red-hot Namibian striker Shalulike scored his fifth goal on the trot.

It is still early on in the season but the champions are showing signs of the unstoppable form they displayed in the previous campaign where they lost just one Premiership match and conceded 14 goals on their way to a record-breaking fourth league title last season.