WATCH| Messi scores maiden goal for PSG in 2-0 win over Man City

After two games, City are third on three points after their first defeat in a group stage game since 2018 ended an 18-match unbeaten run, a point behind PSG and Club Brugge, who won 2-1 at RB Leipzig.

After sitting two games out with a bruised knee, Messi started alongside Mbappe and Neymar, and for a long time it seemed like the diminutive forward’s role did not fit a team playing on the counter attack.

But he struck in the 74th minute with his 121st goal in Europe’s elite club competition, triggering deafening roars from the Parc des Princes crowd who long chanted his name after he effectively wrapped up the win.

PSG missed chances in last season’s 4-1 aggregate defeat to City in the semi-finals but this time they went for the kill early on.

With Italy midfielder Marco Verratti also back from a knee injury and fellow Euro 2020 champion Gianluigi Donnarumma preferred to Keylor Navas in goal, PSG soaked up early pressure and found the net on their first foray into the City area.

In the eighth minute, Mbappe was played into space and Neymar missed his cutback, but Gueye fired a rising shot into the far top corner after a quick touch from Kyle Walker’s weak clearance.

PSG seemed unfazed as City stroked the ball around but they got a wake-up call in the 26th minute when Raheem Sterling header’s crashed onto the bar and fell to Bernardo Silva, who hit the bar again from point-blank range.