Chilli Boys chart road to redemption

Chippa United will be looking to redeem themselves when they face high-flying Stellenbosch FC in a DStv Premiership fixture at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday (5pm).

After a good start in the league, having collected four points from a win against Sekhukhune United and a goalless draw against PSL defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, the Chilli Boys have since suffered two back-to-back defeats.

The Gqeberha-based side went down 3-1 to Orlando Pirates at the weekend, after a 1-0 setback against rookies Royal AM.

These are not the results that Chippa captain Lubeni Haukongo expected from his side.

Desperate to turn over a new leaf and start collecting positive results in the league, Haukongo said the Chilli Boys were prepared to do whatever it took to get three points on Saturday.

Having said that, the defender is wary of their opponents, who have not lost a single game this season.

Their most recent result was a 3-0 win against Cape Town City.

“Our aim is to get three points in the upcoming game,” Haukongo said.

“We would have to work hard to get those three points against Stellies.

“It will not be an easy encounter but we will definitely go out there and fight and give our all for the three points.”

The 20-year-old Namibian centre-back made his debut in the SA football set-up this season against Pirates, but he is no stranger to the big league.

Haukongo spent two seasons in France playing for Lille OSC, which competes in the top tier.

“I was happy and nervous at the same time, but I had to do the job,” he said of the match against the Buccaneers.

“It felt good to play in the league, apart from the results it was a good feeling playing against Orlando Pirates.

“It’s not the result that we were looking for, but then the match went well.

“I have been watching the PSL for many years from my country — for me now this is the experience.

“It’s [the PSL] tricky, there are tricky and skilful players and it’s a bit pacy.

“My stay at Chippa has been good — so far I have no complaints.

“I have been gelling with the team now we have been playing matches together,” he said.

HeraldLIVE