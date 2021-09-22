Liverpool boss Klopp full of praise for returning Minamino

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed forward Takumi Minamino's strength of character after the Japanese international overcame his injury problems to score two goals in Tuesday's 3-0 League Cup win over Norwich City.

The versatile 26-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Southampton before suffering a thigh injury earlier this month, marked his first appearance of the current campaign with well taken goals on either side of a Divock Origi strike.

"He's in a really good moment. I know he didn't play too much, but in the wrong moment he was injured, coming back and stuff like this," Klopp told reporters.

"It's sometimes not so easy, but he's a top character and he enjoyed the game. That was important for him and important for us, so that will help him and will help us."

Klopp rang in the changes with nine players coming into the side, including teenagers Kaide Gordon and Conor Bradley who made their senior debuts before fellow academy player Tyler Morton came on at halftime.

The German manager was particularly impressed with the display of 16-year-old attacking midfielder Gordon.

"Yes, he's good, that's what it says about him. A lot of things to improve, a lot of things to settle, a lot of things to learn but there's a lot of things already there," Klopp said.

"We're really happy to have him around and we will treat him carefully, let me say it like this ... he's a big talent."

Top flight Brentford's Finnish forward Marcus Forss scored four as they crushed League Two (fourth tier) bottom side Oldham Athletic 7-0 in their third round tie.

Burnley's Jay Rodriguez also claimed four goals in his Premier League team's 4-1 victory over League Two Rochdale at Turf Moor.

Everton lost 8-7 in a penalty shootout at Queens Park Rangers after their game ended 2-2 following 90 minutes.

Charlie Austin had scored twice for QPR to put them 2-1 up before Andros Townsend's 47th minute equaliser for Everton.

In the shootout, QPR keeper Seny Dieng pushed a Tom Davies spotkick onto the post and Rangers' defender Jimmy Dunne converted the decisive penalty.

Premier League Watford were knocked out by Championship (second-tier) Stoke City, losing 3-1 at Vicarage Road.

Top flight Southampton needed penalties to beat Championship side Sheffield United 4-2 after that game ended 2-2 and Leeds United also cut it fine, surviving a shootout at Fulham to triumph 6-5 following a goalless draw.

There is no extra time in the League Cup with ties going straight to penalties if they are drawn after 90 minutes.

- Reuters