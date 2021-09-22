Chippa must be consistent against Stellies, Sekotlong says
Chippa United will need to be consistent for the full 90 minutes if they are to beat high-flying Stellenbosch, forward Thokozani Sekotlong said.
The sides meet in a DStv Premiership fixture at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday (5pm)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.