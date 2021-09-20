Solskjaer happy with Lingard's response in West Ham win

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is fighting for his spot in the team and the England international knows how to bounce back from setbacks, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

Lingard drew criticism after his stray pass gifted Swiss club Young Boys a last-gasp winner in the Champions League last Tuesday, but he redeemed himself by scoring a stunning late goal in Sunday's 2-1 win at West Ham United.

The 28-year-old, who flourished last season on loan at West Ham and earned a recall to the England squad, has two goals in four matches for Manchester this season.

"I think today (Sunday) was a good answer. You know Jesse wants to fight for his place. He wants to be part of a Man United team that he feels is going places," Solskjaer said.

"He's really contributing ... I'm so happy and pleased for him that he handles the setbacks, he handles the highs and the lows really well.

"He is becoming a grown man, and he's a very good player."

United, who are third in the Premier League, will face West Ham again on Wednesday in the League Cup third-round tie at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer said he will make a few changes to the team for that game, with Lingard set to feature against the East London club.

West Ham manager David Moyes said it was his decision for substitute Mark Noble to take the missed penalty.

Man United had to cling on for the victory and were let off the hook when goalkeeper David de Gea saved the 94th-minute penalty from Noble, who Moyes hauled on from the bench immediately after Luke Shaw had been penalised for handball.

Noble had only missed four of 42 career penalties before Sunday and Moyes said he had no regrets about the decision.

"Not at all, Mark Noble is one of the best penalty takers we've got, it was my decision. Sometimes they go your way sometimes they don't but you have to take the decisions," Moyes said.

"I thought we had a really good penalty taker on the bench and if someone else had taken it and missed I'd have been more disappointed had I not taken that decision. That's what happens, decision taking can either be right or wrong."

Moyes said England coach Gareth Southgate's ill-fated decision to bring on Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho to take penalties in the Euro 2020 final shootout defeat to Italy had gone through his mind.

Moyes had also considered De Gea's poor record at saving penalties - the Spaniard had failed to save any of the previous 40 spot-kicks he had faced - before making the decision.

"It went through my mind quickly and I asked Mark and he said yes," Moyes added.

"I felt that because of his record he was most suited. Mark Noble has an incredible record at penalties so I'm thinking Mark has come on, De Gea's not saved many and hopefully this is the answer."

The penalty drama aside, Moyes said he had been very impressed with his team's performance.

"I thought we played really well, we were always in the game I always thought we had a chance and there were some really top performances from some of our players," he said.

"We tried to go toe-to-toe with Man United and in truth we could have been talking about a really good game and a draw."

