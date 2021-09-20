POLL | Who is to blame for Chiefs' loss to Royal AM?

Taking to social media to celebrate the victory, Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize said the team “played their hearts out”.

“My team played their hearts out and brought home 3 points. As your president, I am so proud of you guys. Thank you for your hard work and the team effort. You guys understood the brief: United we stand, divided we fall.

“Well done to our man of the match Victor Letsoalo. You played well, son,” said Mkhize.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter apologised to the club’s supporters for the poor end to a disappointing match.

Baxter said defensive errors were the team’s undoing, and they were further punished by their opponents when trying to chase the game.

“As we’ve done in previous games, we gave up a rather unnecessary and sloppy goal from our side. We then got into a situation where we want to chase the game a little bit, but we’ve got plenty of time, so we try to stay patient.

“Then (Phatutshedzo) Nange gets his injury and we have to change the game a little bit and we lose a little bit of balance,” said Baxter.

He also lamented poor decision making from his players in key moments of the game “that are destroying the complete performance”.

“We need to apologise to our supporters for the manner in which the game finished. What started as a good night turned into a very poor one from our side,” he said.