Kutumela scores his first Sundowns goal as champions cruise past Galaxy

Goalkeeper Denis Onyango kept his fourth successive clean sheet and striker Thabiso Kutumela scored his first goal for Mamelodi Sundowns as the rampant champions strolled to an easy win over TS Galaxy on Sunday evening.

After a tepid first half where Galaxy showed resilience and solid defensive organisation at Loftus, centre-back Mosa Lebusa and Namibian hitman Peter Shalulile struck twice in two minutes to deflate their visitors.

Kutumela came off the bench and opened his Sundowns account with six minutes remaining to put the final nail in Galaxy’s coffin.

Sundowns may have only scored six goals in their opening four matches but they have been stingy at the back and remain the only team in the Premiership yet to concede a goal.