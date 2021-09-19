MaMkhize celebrates in style after Royal AM humiliate Chiefs in their own backyard

Mkhize has attended all of the club's matches in the new season and while she put on a show in the stands as she danced to tunes belting out from the now ever-present Bluetooth speakers, her players merciless dragged a dazed, bamboozled and befuddled Chiefs the entire length of the 2010 World Cup venue like a rag doll for long periods.

It was an evening to remember for the KwaZulu-Natal visitors and they were well on their way when Victor Letsoalo struck his first goal in the 34th minute. He returned with the second in the 66th minute, putting an already scrambling Chiefs permanently on the back foot.

The home side appeared to have been handed an undeserved lifeline when Sifiso Hlanti's deflected free-kick snuck into the back of the net in the 74th minute.

But the flicker of hope proved to be short-lived as Chiefs substitute Sibusio Mabiliso turned the ball into his own net in the 76th minute. The home side were pretty much punch drunk at that point and it was left up to substitute Mfundo Thikazi to put them out of their misery with a fourth strike of the evening in the 95th.

Chiefs fans have been gasping for air since the final whistle and some incensed supporters are demanding that coach Stuart Baxter, who was hailed as a Messiah when he rejoined the club a few weeks ago, be shown the door with immediate effect.

Such is football.