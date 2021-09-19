Chippa must pick up pieces — Hunt

Coach says defenders need to up their game after defeat to Pirates

PREMIUM

Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt expressed his disappointment at his team’s 3-1 loss to Soweto giants Orlando Pirates in a DStv Premiership fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.



The defeat was Chippa’s second straight loss in the league this season, after their 1-0 setback against rookies Royal AM...