Chippa must pick up pieces — Hunt
Coach says defenders need to up their game after defeat to Pirates
Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt expressed his disappointment at his team’s 3-1 loss to Soweto giants Orlando Pirates in a DStv Premiership fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.
The defeat was Chippa’s second straight loss in the league this season, after their 1-0 setback against rookies Royal AM...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.