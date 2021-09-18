Judgment reserved in Safa ethics case on Luc Eymael's alleged racist outburst

Judgment has been reserved in a case before the SA Football Association’s ethics committee into former Polokwane City and Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael regarding a racial outburst in Tanzania, Safa said on Friday evening.

The case relates to statements made by Belgian Eymael when he was fired as coach of Tanzanian club Young Africans SC, popularly known as Yanga, in July 2020, allegedly referring to the team’s fans as “uneducated” and like “monkeys and dogs”.

Chippa United in April attempted to hire Eymael for a second time as technical director‚ but backtracked under media‚ public and political pressure.

Eymael claimed in interviews with Robert Marawa’s radio Worldwide Sports show and TimesLIVE that an audio — recorded by a Tanzanian journalist after a post-match press conference — where he made those slurs was doctored from a conversation surreptitiously recorded at a dinner.

Safa said in a statement on Friday evening: “The Safa ethics committee, chaired by Judge Sisi Khampepe, on Friday September 17 heard the case of coach Luc Eymael in which he is accused of a racial outburst.

“Coach Eymael was represented by his agent and judgment in the hearing was reserved.

“Eymael caused a global stir by allegedly calling Young Africans FC supporters monkeys and dogs who know nothing about football.