PSL charges Royal owner Shauwn Mkhize for alleged racist comment about judge

Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize has been charged with bringing the Premier Soccer League (PSL) into disrepute for making alleged racist and sexist says regarding high court judge Roland Sutherland in a video on social media.

TimesLIVE has been informed that a date has been set for Tuesday, September 28 for the PSL disciplinary committee (DC) hearing into the issue, related to Mkhize questioning if a ruling by Sutherland was being honoured “because he's a white man”.

The says were made in the midst of the court battle Royal waged to be reinstated as GladAfrica Championship winners after they were displaced to the playoffs at the end of the 2020-21 season by an arbitration award of three points to Sekhukhune United.

South Gauteng High Court deputy judge president Sutherland dismissed a review of the arbitration, and then dismissed an application for leave to appeal.

Durban businesswoman Mkhize's video — seemingly slickly put together by a production company, and which went viral in June — was aimed at explaining why Royal would not honour their promotion-relegation playoff matches.

“From where I am sitting, why was Judge Sutherland's ruling respected? Is it because he's a white man?” Mkhize asks in the video.

“And why is Judge Nyathi's ruling not being respected? Nyathi has ruled, and his ruling is very clear.

“If you look into [law firm] Webber Wentzel's letter to us, they are quoting it. Here it is guys — maybe look at it yourselves. Maybe there's something I can't see guys, maybe I'm blind, but his [Nyathi's] ruling is very clear.