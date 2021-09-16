Chippa must be mentally ready for Pirates, says Hunt
Chance for Chilli Boys to put campaign back on track in tough encounter at Bay stadium
A positive mentality is what Chippa United require to get one over Orlando Pirates, head coach Gavin Hunt says.
The sides meet in a DStv Premiership fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (3pm)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.