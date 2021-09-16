Soccer

Chippa must be mentally ready for Pirates, says Hunt

Chance for Chilli Boys to put campaign back on track in tough encounter at Bay stadium

PREMIUM
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni Soccer reporter 16 September 2021

A positive mentality is what Chippa United require to get one over Orlando Pirates, head coach Gavin Hunt says.

The sides meet in a DStv Premiership fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (3pm)...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

E-hailer driver beaten, forcefully removed from car
C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained

Most Read