Solskjaer backs Lingard to learn from costly Champions League error

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard will learn from his mistake that gifted Young Boys a late winner in their 2-1 Champions League defeat on Tuesday, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

United took an early lead through Cristiano Ronaldo before they were reduced to 10 men when Aaron Wan-Bisakka was sent off and then conceded an equaliser in the second half.

Solskjaer's side looked set to hang on for a draw but a misplaced back pass from substitute Lingard in stoppage time allowed Jordan Siebatcheu to score the winner.

"With Jesse, no footballer likes making mistakes but it's obviously part and parcel of the game," Solskjaer said.

"We'll learn from it, he'll learn from it. We're humans, every footballer makes mistakes.

"He'll pick himself up and be ready to go on Sunday against West Ham (United)."

United captain Harry Maguire said poor discipline cost his side, but insisted there was plenty of time left to turn things around.

Wan-Bissaka's 35th-minute sending off proved costly, with no side going on to win the Champions League previously after losing their opening match in the competition's history.

"Of course, discipline is a huge part of tournament football," Maguire said.

"If this was a knockout game and we got knocked out of the competition because we went down to 10 men, everyone would be kicking ourselves.

"We're fortunate it is the first game of the group and have loads of time to bounce back from it."

United are joint top of the Premier League on 10 points after four matches.

Young Boys coach David Wagner was delighted with his side's famous victory.

"We showed what we can do, we deserved it," Wagner said.

"It is an incredible night for this club. You can see what it means to the fans, after they have been kept away for so long."

- Reuters