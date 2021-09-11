'It was a horror show,' McCarthy says of AmaZulu biting the 'Bullet' in Durban

“It was a horror show for me.” That’s how Benni McCarthy described AmaZulu's 1-0 loss against Malawian outfit Nyasa Big Bullets in the first leg of Caf Champions League first round at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Friday.

It was certainly not how the Usuthu coach had wanted to see his side make its debut in Africa’s premier club competition and he was clearly not satisfied with the effort made by his charges. McCarthy also admitted he was disappointed that the club didn’t sign a striker to bolster his team in the off-season.

“We were nowhere close to our best,” McCarthy reacted after Usuthu failed to recover from Chiukepo Msowoya’s 26th-minute strike, even playing more than 50 minutes with a one-man advantage after Yamikani Fodya was red-carded for a dangerous foul on Thabo Qalinge towards the end of the first half.

“When you play the way we did and you don’t have a desire to score goals you won’t have a chance,” McCarthy said.

“You look at the opposition, they did nothing in the game. They played to their strength and played for free-kicks and they put the ball in the blocks and used their physicality, and then, ja, they got away with one (goal).”

McCarthy had high hopes for his side ahead of the match, speaking about the club’s wish to follow in the footsteps of Kaizer Chiefs who went all the way to the Champions League final last season.

“I can’t really sum the game up because it was difficult to watch and difficult to accept what was happening out there. You create the chances we did and we failed to score,” he added.

“Maybe if you get a chance to speak to the players who were on the pitch they’ll give you a better idea of what they think went on out there.

“But I just think that was a horror show for me to watch, especially a lack of desire that we showed out there. When you get those chances and you play in that manner and then you go 10 vs 11 and still nothing. So ja, I think the players will have to take a hard look at themselves.”