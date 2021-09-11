Chippa coach Hunt expects tough match against Royal AM

Fifa break not ideal but Chilli Boys ready to take on potentially dangerous Durban team

Chippa United head coach Gavin Hunt is expecting a trying match against DStv Premiership debutants Royal AM when the two sides meet at the Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday (3pm).



Hunt has had a satisfying start to the new season so far, his new team having managed to pick up four points from their two opening matches...