Chippa coach Hunt expects tough match against Royal AM
Fifa break not ideal but Chilli Boys ready to take on potentially dangerous Durban team
Chippa United head coach Gavin Hunt is expecting a trying match against DStv Premiership debutants Royal AM when the two sides meet at the Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
Hunt has had a satisfying start to the new season so far, his new team having managed to pick up four points from their two opening matches...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.