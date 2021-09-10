'Manqoba apologised': Mokwena admits to row among Sundowns' coaches

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has admitted to “an element of truth” to a disagreement between the club's coaching trio that was the subject of a media report this week, but said the issue has been resolved.

Mokwena confirmed that his fellow Downs coach, Manqoba Mngqithi, had apologised for the incident reported on in SoccerLaduma.

The report alleged the incident involved Mngqithi making remarks that undermined Mokwena at a training session when his co-coach was not present.

“I read the article, and I was expecting the question already,” Mokwena said, inevitably asked to clarify the report of a row in Thursday's pre-match press conference to Sundowns' big DStv Premiership game against Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.

“It's a difficult one to answer. It's a bit difficult not to come across as trying not to be honest, but at the same time [I have to] try to protect the club — we've got a very big game on Sunday and our focus and energies must be on that.

“But also, in the corner of my mind there's also the importance of clarifying some of the things. And it's a pity because sometimes with some of the things that come out, you're like, 'My goodness, how did this get out?'

“And for me that is probably the biggest problem — having a mole and people who report certain things to the media. We should not have people in our club who go about that sort of behaviour — that should not be allowed.

“Because in any organisation, in any household, and wherever there are relations, of course there are going to be one or two squabbles and disagreements, and those should not be blown out of proportion.