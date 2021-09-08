Banyana coach pleased ahead of Buhari Cup
Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis is pleased with her players’ fitness levels ahead of the Aisha Buhari Cup in Lagos, Nigeria, from September 12-21.
The team assembled at the Safa Technical Centre (Fun Valley) on Sunday and will undergo a week of training before departure to Nigeria...
