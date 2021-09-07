'Now we're going to win the World Cup' - SA celebrates Bafana’s victory over Ghana

Football fans are on cloud nine after Bafana Bafana sealed victory over Ghana on Monday in their 2022 World Cup qualifier, with many hailing it as the start of a new era for the national team.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane struck with less than 10 minutes on the clock, finally putting to bed a match which Bafana should have won more comfortably.

Percy Tau found the back of the net earlier in the match but was wrongly ruled offside.

While Ghana were in the match for long stretches, SA looked the more lively at times and squandered several opportunities.