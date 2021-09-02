Young skipper targets trophies with Chippa
New signing Lubeni Haukongo says he was taken aback when he was told he would captain DStv Premiership side Chippa United this season.
The 20-year-old Namibian centre-back will debut in the SA football league this season, but he is no stranger to the big league...
