Walmer Township’s Azola Matrose Chippa’s youngest signing
Walmer Township’s Azola Matrose is the youngest player to be unveiled by DStv Premiership side Chippa United this season.
Azola, 17, was among the 15 players that joined Chippa in August ahead of the start of the new PSL season...
