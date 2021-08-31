'Give young players a chance,' says Bafana coach Hugo Broos to PSL coaches

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says the Premier Soccer League's big teams should give young players a chance to play.

Broos believes teams like Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns should hand young players the opportunity to play regularly.

Speaking to Power FM Sports, the 69-year-old Belgian tactician said he will introduce new blood during the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign.

His charges are gearing up for crucial Fifa World Cup qualifying fixtures against Zimbabwe away from home on Friday and Ghana in Johannesburg on Monday.

“The problem here in SA is that many teams have got an excessive number of players in their squads,” he said.

“We have to give young players a chance to play and see what they are worth. It's up to them; I will give them a chance to play.

“Maybe in a few months' time we will be happy with [Evidence] Makgopa and [Bongokuhle] Hlongwane.”

The Bafana coach questioned why Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo is not playing.

“When I go see [to watch] the games and see which players are on the bench, it's young players who are on the bench,” he said.

“That means here in SA they [the teams prefer to] choose more experienced players than giving chances to young players.

“They were complaining that I didn't select [Njabulo] Ngcobo in my squad. The best defender of the season, best defender in the country and he's not playing at his team?

“A young player, this is a problem. I think that if you have 30-to-40 players in your squad, that means about 20 players don't play every week.”

Broos said his wish was to have a meeting with all the PSL coaches, but he was told that “it was not possible”.

“Since I am here I would like to have all the coaches one day together and talk about SA football. I was told that it was not possible,” he said.

“The league said it was not possible and I was really disappointed. I got that response from my CEO at Safa [Tebogo Motlanthe].”