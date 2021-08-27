Struggling AmaZulu leave Benni frustrated
Usuthu, last season runners-up, are finding it tougher this season as they remain without a win in three matches
AmaZulu's frustrating start to the new season continued after playing to a dull goalless draw with Swallows in the DStv Premiership match at Kings Park Stadium on Wednesday.
Usuthu, last season runners-up, are finding it tougher this season as they remain without a win in three matches. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.