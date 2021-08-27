Struggling AmaZulu leave Benni frustrated

Usuthu, last season runners-up, are finding it tougher this season as they remain without a win in three matches

AmaZulu's frustrating start to the new season continued after playing to a dull goalless draw with Swallows in the DStv Premiership match at Kings Park Stadium on Wednesday.



