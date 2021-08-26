Ethan Brooks feels 'honoured' to receive Bafana call up

TS Galaxy midfielder Ethan Brooks has been presented with a perfect opportunity to show that he is capable of commanding a place in the Bafana Bafana set-up after the team's magnificent display during the Cosafa Cup build-up to their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Brooks’ dream of playing top-flight football came to fruition when he least expected it three years ago.

The 20-year-old former Parktown Boys' High pupil made his Bafana debut in their 3-2 international friendly success over Uganda a month ago.

“I feel really honoured to be part of the 23-man final squad for Bafana that will be competing in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar,” Brooks said.