'I am not here to fight with anyone,' says TS Galaxy marksman Mohammed Anas

“So the first chance you get, you must be clinical and punish [the opposition], but I didn't do that. I won't put my head down and I need to fight more and see the way forward. The target [15 goals] is still there,” he said.

While he is frustrated with the outcome of the game against Chiefs, Anas has promised his side will deliver three points when they meet Stellenbosch on Wednesday.

“Stellenbosch wingers they are speedy [and] they like to run, and stay behind the defenders. We are mature, and our left-back and right-back are focused. So everything is going to be [go very] well and we need three points there at Stellenbosch,” he said.

“We are here together as a family and it's up to us to go into the field and show the family [atmosphere] we always preach about. We must be together and organise nicely on the field of play. I think once we can do that, then we'll have more chances to win.”

Anas said he told his teammates that he’s not at Galaxy to fight for a position with anyone.

“I am more settled here [TS Galaxy] and I know a few of [the] players. I've played with them before at Maritzburg United and Free State [Stars]," he said.