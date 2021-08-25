Hunt purrs as Chippa grab point off Downs
Chilli Boys remain unbeaten after pulling off goalless draw against defending champions
Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt said at the weekend his squad was nowhere near ready for the start of the season but will no doubt be pleased his men were able to hold Mamelodi Sundowns to a goalless draw in their DStv Premiership match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday night.
It was nowhere near a game for the ages nor was it a classic, but it was a result that maintained the Chilli Boys’ unbeaten start to the season.
The hard-earned draw against the defending champions followed hot on the heels of their opening 1-0 victory over Sekhukhune United and Hunt would have been left purring as a result of the four points Chippa have after their two matches.
The first half could have gone either way as both teams went hard at each other looking for that early lead.
Chippa stood their ground, fighting back and blocking every punch the Brazilians directed at them.
The home team’s first real chance came when Motherwell’s Vuyolwethu Dinge raced with the ball from the wing and through the Sundowns defence, but his attempt hit the side of the net.
The first shot on target only came in the second half and from Sundowns when Peter Shalulile’s header went straight to the hands of Chippa’s goalkeeper, Rashid Watenga, after receiving a pass from Khuliso Mudau from a corner kick.
Chippa were forced to make their first substitution in the 51st minute when Sammy Seabi left the field with a suspected concussion after a collision of heads.
He was replaced by on-loan Sundowns player Siphesihle Mkhize.
The visitors made a triple change, with Gaston Sirino, Thapelo Morena and Kermit Erasmus coming on in an effort to apply more pressure on the Chilli Boys and hopefully get a goal.
However, Chippa maintained their composure and repelled all attacks that came their way.
The Chilli Boys will now have a two-week Fifa break to rest, which Hunt said would come as a great help as he continues to build his ideal side.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.