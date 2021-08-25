Hunt purrs as Chippa grab point off Downs

Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt said at the weekend his squad was nowhere near ready for the start of the season but will no doubt be pleased his men were able to hold Mamelodi Sundowns to a goalless draw in their DStv Premiership match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday night.

It was nowhere near a game for the ages nor was it a classic, but it was a result that maintained the Chilli Boys’ unbeaten start to the season.

The hard-earned draw against the defending champions followed hot on the heels of their opening 1-0 victory over Sekhukhune United and Hunt would have been left purring as a result of the four points Chippa have after their two matches.

The first half could have gone either way as both teams went hard at each other looking for that early lead.

Chippa stood their ground, fighting back and blocking every punch the Brazilians directed at them.