Every point vital for Chippa, Hunt says

Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt says the point the players eked out of their goalless draw against Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday night was like gold dust.



Chippa kicked off their league campaign with a 1-0 win against PSL debutants Sekhukhune United at the weekend and Tuesday’s result saw the Gqeberha side remain unbeaten in the league with four points after two matches...