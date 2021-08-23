TS Galaxy hold Chiefs to goalless draw in league opener

Kaizer Chiefs opened their league account with a goalless draw at TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Sunday evening.

Chiefs fans will have been hoping to see the club make a blistering start to the new campaign under coach Stuart Baxter, and perhaps the result is a hint that the Englishman is not going to transform the club overnight.

The expectations are very high on Baxter's shoulders as he was the last coach to lead the side to silverware in 2015 and the fans desperately want his to end the long trophy drought.

It was a tightly contested affair at Mbombela Stadium and Baxter admitted that his charges are still very much a work in progress, and he needs time to build them into a unit that can challenge champions Mamelodi Sundowns.