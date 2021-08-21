Kaizer Chiefs coach Baxter: ‘This is not instant coffee, you know’

It should not be a surprise that Kaizer Chiefs have started 2021-22 at times patchily, coach Stuart Baxter has said as his team prepare to kick off their DStv Premiership season against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

In fact, the coach says, he is pleasantly surprised at how far Chiefs have come considering a number of factors, the most pressing of which was a shorter preseason than anyone else due to playing in the Caf Champions League final on July 17. Chiefs lost 3-0 to Al Ahly.

Other factors are that Chiefs have delved into the transfer market more actively than many other teams, which means many new faces, many of whom have arrived at different stages of the preseason and at varying levels of conditioning.

Plus, the new coach — returning for his second stint at the embattled Soweto giants — has to impose his philosophy, and bring the squad to a uniform level of tactical awareness of his game model.

Baxter was asked if it should be a surprise that Chiefs at times were patchy in their preseason Black Label Cup penalties win against Orlando Pirates and penalties MTN8 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns.

“Not really. I think we’ve only really worked with this group since after the [Champions League] final,” the coach replied.

“So I think the players are further on than I thought they would be. And we’ll keep on pushing, of course.

“But this is not instant coffee, you know — we’ve got to make it.”

Chiefs’ signings showed glimpses of promise as they edged play in the Black Label. Amakhosi were poor going down 2-0 in the opening half of their cup quarterfinal against Sundowns.