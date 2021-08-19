Chippa United roll out 15 new guns

New coach Gavin Hunt played his first hand at Chippa United on Thursday when he revealed 15 signings for the new season.

Chippa face a tricky start when they travel to face Sekhukhune United on Saturday in the opening round of the DStv Premiership.

Much has been written about how they want to avoid having to fight to save their status again this season.

Hunt has gone to great lengths to ensure that he gave the team a fighting chance to improve on last season by bulking up his squad.

On Thursday, he made his intentions clear through the signings, with former El Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder Phakamani Mahlambi, 23, also in the mix.

Other well-known names in the PSL who have joined Chippa are former Sundowns players Rodney Ramagalela, Siphesihle Mkhize, Seabi Sammy, Lucky Ngele, Rodney Ramagalela and Siphesihle Mkhize.

The team also added centre-forward and former Baroka FC player Jemondre Dickens, goalkeeper Lloyd Kazapua, Namibian and team captain Lubeni Kaukongo from French club LOSC Lille B, Malawian and former Jomo Cosmos player Aboubacar Bemba Sangane, Tebogo Makobela, who is making a return to Chippa, and Vuluyeke Zulu.

Hunt also tapped into Eastern Cape talent and signed 17-year-old Azola Matrose (Walmer Township), Jenovane September (Booysen Park), Kewen Prince (Palmridge) and left-back Zuko Mdunyelwa (Mthatha).

Hunt said the signings had been carefully thought through to fill slots the team needed.

“We didn’t just sign good players, we need players in these positions,” Hunt said.

“We had to see who was on the market because obviously we don’t have to go on like a lot of clubs who could just buy players.

“So we had to try to look for players who are out of contract or who clubs don’t want.

“So I had to try to tap into that market and try to get players we need on position.”

Hunt said his squad was still lacking in defence.

“We need players in the defensive structure. We are very short.

“Right now for Saturday we have two players in the defensive area, so that is very difficult as we need players in that area.”

Despite this, Hunt is confident he will have a committed team that will improve and show more determination on the field.

“That is what is very important,” he said.

“There are a lot of changes coming in.

“As a coach you would like to do it overnight, but it doesn’t work like that.

“So we are implementing changes slowly but surely, right from the top to the bottom.

“A lot of players have left, yes, and a lot of players have come in.

“There has been some change, but if we want different results we need to change the process.

“We have to change. We cannot allow a club of this stature to be in the same position as it was last year.

“We need to improve and I said we will improve. But right now we will take it one step at a time.”

