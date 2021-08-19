Boks, Argentina to share biosecure plane

After being at each other’s throats for 80 minutes in Gqeberha on Saturday, the Springboks and Argentina will share a biosecure aircraft less than 48 hours later when they set off to Australia for the Rugby Championship.

Covid-19 protocols regarding international travel have ensured everything possible is being done to keep both teams safe from contracting the virus.

After their match against Los Pumas at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, the Boks face tough matches against Australia on September 12 and 18, and New Zealand on September 25 and October 2.

“We will fly in a bubble plane with Argentina from Gqeberha to Cape Town and from there we’ll get on a plane together to Australia,” Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said.

“We will stay within our bubble from when we leave Gqeberha until we get to Australia.”

Covid-19 isolation issues have complicated additional players joining the Bok squad.

At present the Boks have 42 players in camp, five more than the original 37 the group was cut down to before the British and Irish Lions series.

“What people don’t understand is that we’re in a testing regime and that makes it tough to get people in,” Nienaber said.

Before boarding their flight to Australia, the Boks are focusing on achieving back-to-back wins over Argentina.

In keeping with their policy of player rotation, the Boks will have a new-look front row on Saturday.

Thomas du Toit, Malcolm Marx and Trevor Nyakane have been promoted to the starting line-up, with Du Toit making his first start of the season.

“Thomas’s [situation] was unfortunate,” Nienaber said.

“He was one of the unfortunate guys who got Covid and had to isolate.

“Thomas would have had an opportunity to play earlier, but things just didn’t work out for him.

“But hats off to him — he has always been positive and trained hard.

“Now Thomas gets his first opportunity since the World Cup.

“We are very happy with Trevor making that move to loose head after Ox’s injury — he really stepped up.

“He is making his first start at loose head for us, and I am looking forward to seeing how he operates now as a starter and what he can deliver for us.”

On Saturday Lood de Jager will run out for his 50th cap and Marvin Orie will earn his first Test start, with the uncapped Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg named on the replacements bench.

The starting team shows 11 changes from last week — six in the backline and five upfront — with Nienaber bringing back several players who had featured in the recent series win over the Lions.

In total, the match-23 shows 17 changes from the squad that beat Los Pumas 32-12 in the opening match on Saturday.

The only players who will start again this weekend are De Jager (lock), Siya Kolisi (captain and flank), Jasper Wiese (No 8), and Cobus Reinach (scrumhalf).

“A few players didn’t play last week after a physically demanding Lions Series and are now back in the mix,” Nienaber said.

“We also wanted to give a few players who have worked hard at training over the last two months a chance to get some valuable game time.”

England’s Karl Dickson will referee the match, with South Africans Marius van der Westhuizen and AJ Jacobs performing the assistant referee duties.

Tom Foley (England) is the TMO.