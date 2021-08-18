Benni ahead of Sundowns clash: ‘AmaZulu had a difficult pre-season’

Benni McCarthy has bemoaned a "disruptive" pre-season in which his AmaZulu squad was ravaged with injuries and depleted by Covid-19 infections.

The coach, however, said he hopes to have all his troops available for Friday night's DStv Premiership opener against champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

McCarthy said he missed more than 10 players he could have used after AmaZulu bombed out of the MTN8 with a defeat at home against Cape Town City in Durban on Sunday in their first match of the 2021-22 season.

Usuthu will open their Premiership campaign with a confrontation against four-time successive champions Sundowns at Loftus, and McCarthy said he hopes to have a full-strength squad to choose from for the trip to Tshwane.

“It is not an easy game away from home against Sundowns, but we can prepare ourselves very well,” McCarthy said after a 2-1 MTN8 quarter-final defeat to Eric Tinkler’s City.

“I think this week for me it is going to be just to see if we will be able to get our players registered in time and ready for the Sundowns game because it was crucial players who I was not able to make use of [against City].

“We had 11 players who tested positive for Covid-19 [ahead of the match against City] so they were self-isolating.

“They will be back at training and we will have everyone available but these guys have lost 10 days after having to isolate. From Monday to Thursday they had to get themselves at a decent level so we can compete against the league champions.