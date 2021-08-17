Jamaican Stars win Nodefa Premier League

Jamaican Stars were crowned winners of the KwaNobuhle and Despatch Football Association Premier League (Nodefa) after they beat Temptations FC 2-1 in the last match of the season at the Jabavu Stadium on Sunday.

Stars went into the match trailing log-leaders Khayelitsha Stars (57 points) by two points.

The win against Temptations saw the KwaNobuhle side move to the top of the log table on 58 points after Khayelitsha lost 2-0 against KUBS.

Sunday’s victory was an emotional one for Stars who recently buried their coach, Masixole Wali, with only one game remaining in the season.

Stars played with their hearts on their sleeves on Sunday to make sure they fulfilled their late coach’s wish to win the league.

Stars will represent Nodefa in the Nelson Mandela Bay Safa Regional league play-offs this weekend.

Themba Really Bucs, Cango Chiefs, Black Vultures, Temptations, Lion City and Toronto Blizzards will be joining the first division teams as they were relegated.

