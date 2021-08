Zinnbauer quits as Orlando Pirates coach; Ncikazi, Davids expected to take over

Orlando Pirates' German coach Josef Zinnbauer has resigned just one match into the new season in which the club crashed out of the MTN8 cup competition at the weekend.

Pirates were bundled out of the R8m winner-takes-all tournament by Swallows on their own turf in Orlando where the team gave a tepid display as the Bucs suffered a defeat in the opening match of Zinnbauer’s third season in charge.

“I would like to thank the chairman and management for the opportunity they have given me,” said the 51-year-old German, who leaves Pirates with a record of 35 wins, 20 draws and 13 losses in his 68 matches in charge of the Buccaneers.

“Unfortunately, my time at the club has come to an end. I have enjoyed my time here and would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the supporters. I have spent the past two years away from my family and for this reason I have decided to hand in my resignation.

“I would like to wish the club and its supporters all the best for the future.”