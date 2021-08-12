Banyana drawn in tough Cosafa group
Four-time Cosafa Women’s Champions and hosts Banyana Banyana have been drawn in a tough Group A with Angola, Malawi and Mozambique for the 2021 edition of the tournament in Nelson Mandela Bay from September 15-26.
Botswana, 2020’s runners-up, are up against 2011 winners Zimbabwe and guest nations Tanzania and South Sudan in Group B...
