Banyana drawn in tough Cosafa group

Four-time Cosafa Women’s Champions and hosts Banyana Banyana have been drawn in a tough Group A with Angola, Malawi and Mozambique for the 2021 edition of the tournament in Nelson Mandela Bay from September 15-26.



Botswana, 2020’s runners-up, are up against 2011 winners Zimbabwe and guest nations Tanzania and South Sudan in Group B...