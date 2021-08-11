Shoulder surgery a success, says Manchester United's Rashford

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has successfully undergone surgery on his shoulder, the player said.

The 23-year-old, who was hampered by the injury during the second part of last season, confirmed on Twitter that the procedure went well.

"Thank you for all the well wishes. I had my surgery on Friday morning and everything went very well. A little sore but other than that I’m feeling good..." he tweeted.

Rashford is set to be out for up to 12 weeks and miss a chunk of United's league campaign and the Champions League group stage, with the club saying that it remains to be seen when he will return to action.

The forward initially put off the surgery in order to play for England at Euro 2020, where he made five substitute appearances for the Three Lions, who lost to Italy in the final.

Manchester United, who finished second last season, host Leeds United in their opening Premier League game on Saturday.

Brentford have signed Democratic Republic of Congo winger Yoane Wissa on a four-year contract from Ligue 1 side Lorient for an undisclosed fee, the promoted Premier League club said.

Wissa, 24, made 128 appearances for Lorient, scoring 37 times and helping them win the French Ligue 2 title in 2020.

"Wissa is someone who fits many different positions for us. He can play as a winger, as a number 10, and as a striker. He has that pace and power which we think is really important to be a threat in behind," Brentford manager Thomas Frank told the club website.

Brentford kick off their Premier campaign at home to Arsenal on Friday.

Southampton have signed striker Adam Armstrong on a four-year contract from Championship Blackburn Rovers, the Premier League club said.

British media reported the deal was worth around 15 million pounds ($20.75 million).

Armstrong, who joined Blackburn in 2018 from Newcastle United, scored 29 times in the second-tier Championship last season, finishing as the league's second-highest scorer.

"It’s unbelievable to be here – such a massive club with a great fanbase and it’s just something that I’m really looking forward to ... I thought it was perfect as my next step ..." the 24-year-old said.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl told the club website: "Adam was a big target for us this summer... He is at a good stage of his career for him to be coming here. He is a young, dynamic player who has developed well so far and already has good experience."

Earlier, Southampton signed striker Armando Broja on loan from Chelsea as Hasenhuettl looks to strengthen his forward line following the departure of Danny Ings to Aston Villa.

Southampton, who finished 15th last season, travel to Everton for their opening Premier League game on Saturday.

- Reuters