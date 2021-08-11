Messi: PSG is ideal for me to achieve dream of another Champions League trophy
Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi said on Wednesday that his new club Paris St Germain (PSG) was the ideal place to achieve his goal of winning another Champions League trophy.
🎙 Lionel Messi: “I know the coach Mauricio Pochettino very well. The fact that he is Argentinian helped from the start, it was important in my decision making."#PSGxMESSI https://t.co/ebw6vVQkF0— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 11, 2021
"My dream is to win another Champions League and I think this is the ideal place to be to do that," said Messi at a news conference.
PSG announced on Tuesday that Messi, six-times winner of the Ballon d'Or for Europe's best soccer player, had signed a two-year contract with an option for a third year.